This TikTok Video On How To Make Tea Has Left The Netizens Appalled

Most people are either tea or coffee lovers. And the clash between tea and coffee lovers is a never-ending story. Also, most of the people indulge their favourite beverage at least once in a while. As many Indians would say, ‘Chai is not a beverage, it is an emotion’, a nice hot cup of tea can make the day better. Tea is not just famous in India but also across the world. And a recent video on how to make tea has left tea lovers furious.

Also read | Raveena Tandon Shares Hilarious TikTok Video, Tags Daughter Rasha As 'the Ringmaster'

Recently, a TikTok user went on to share a bizarre video targeting the tea lovers where he can be seen making a not-so-appealing cup of tea. In the video, he add hot water, milk, sugar, tea bag and also a biscuit in the most inappropriate way and later throws the cup of tea on the carpet.

He shared the video with the caption, "How to destroy a British person in 15 seconds." Without a doubt, this video went viral I no time and also made netizens very angry as they went on to criticise the person making this tea. Check out the viral TikTok video below.

@x_justkidding_x Can this blow up as much as the first one? Let’s do it! ♬ original sound - x_justkidding_x

Also read | Serena Williams Plays Against Herself In Funny TikTok Video During Coronavirus Lockdown

The video did nor go well with most netizens who questioned the person and his tea-making skills. They also questioned why would he do such a thing and what made him do it.

The video also went on to get 2567 views and counting. Some of the netizens exlaimed, “OMG, is this real!!!”, while the others said, “Nope, killed me, why would you make tea like that,” “Nooooo,” “I’m dead,” and many more such comments. Check out a few more comments from netizens below.

Also read | Disha Patani Shares Hilarious TikTok Video, Says She 'won't Refuse 4 Or More Boyfriends'

Also read | TikTok Video Shows Baby Choosing Household Objects Over Toys, Netizens All Hearts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.