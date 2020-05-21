TikTok's 'Break Your Wrist' Challenge Faces Massive Backlash, Users Call It 'unacceptable'

COVID-19 lockdown has given rise to the number of people taking to social media for entertainment. As everybody is forced to stay indoors, more and more people are resorting to social media to entertain themselves as well as interact with their family and friends. This has led to a rise in the number of challenges that are trending on social media apps like TikTok. Recently, the ‘break your wrist challenge’ that has been trending on the app has received a massive backlash for how dangerous it is.

Most of the challenges popular among youngsters on the app are silly and light-hearted. However, time and again, there comes a mindless trend that becomes a source of worrying for many. Similarly, the break your wrist challenge has agitated many people online and has been facing a massive backlash.

What is the break your wrist challenge?

The break your wrist challenge is a dance move where users bend their arms and wrists as they dance. In this challenge, TikTok participants are supposed to move their bodies in an improper way, as though trying to support their wrist. Users have been making videos without realising that it is offensive to people with physical disabilities.

Why is the challenge offensive?

In the challenge, a user is supposed to make video and dance as if they are physically disabled. It is particularly offensive to people with a medical condition called cerebral palsy. In this condition, due to weak muscles and brain development, a person has limited mobility.

How are people reacting to the challenge?

A TikTok user whose daughter suffers from cerebral palsy took to social media and threw light on the matter. The user said that it was offensive to all the kids suffering from the disease and further added that anyone who thinks it’s a ‘cool trend’ is insulting others. Another user said that being a disabled herself, she thought that the challenge was disgusting and must be taken down.

Charli d’amelio, who is one of the biggest stars on TikTok, addressed the issue. She took to her Twitter and told people that the trend was highly offensive. She said in her tweet that ‘making fun of disabilities is not okay’. She further told her fans that the trend is disrespectful and disgusting. In addition to Charli d’amelio, a lot of people have been questioning TikTok's content policy and urging to the platform to keep a check on such offensive challenges.

hello everyone, there is a sound going around on tiktok making fun of disabilities. that is completely unacceptable, wrong, and the fact that people think that the ”trend” is not disrespectful and disgusting is not okay! — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) May 16, 2020

Hey @tiktok_uk why is it not against guidelines to allow a video / dance that mocks people with cerebral palsy? The dance from adoreee_dee that has been reported to you hundreds of times is so offensive but you're okay with that? — // A B B I E // (@allabout_abbie) May 13, 2020

The sound that is going out tiktok is absolutely disgusting like i suffer from cerebral palsy and to see people making fun of the disability I suffer digusts me so much. Dont be discriminating people because of their disability and think about them! #tiktok https://t.co/9rCaGRDnsG — prav❤ (@pravjothgill) May 19, 2020

I don't think I've seen anyone who's done that absurd TikTok challenge on my timeline, which is a good thing, but don't mock people just because they're autistic or have cerebral palsy.



It just makes you look like a complete moron — Choco's Political Venting Chamber (@FLamingoPol) May 17, 2020

Image Credits: Shutterstock

