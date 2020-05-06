How To Change Your Age On TikTok? Follow These Steps To Change Your Age On TikTok

One of the most popular social media and entertainment apps in today’s date is TikTok. TikTok is an app to make short-form mobile videos. People make small TikTok videos and share it on their social media accounts. These videos range from happy videos, prank videos, jokes, DIYs, and much more relatable content.

TikTok brings a way of showing creativity and knowledge in everyone’s hands. Thus it has gradually become very popular all across the globe. One has to download the app on their phone, make their account on the app and start making videos.

How to change your age on TikTok?

There are many people who do not want to reveal their personal information on the TikTok app. There are also some who have accidentally added false information about themselves. There has been a lot of confusion regarding people trying to change their age as registered on the app. While many want to do the same, they are unable to find how they are supposed to do it.

Can you change age on TikTok?

There is no direct way of changing age on TikTok. The app asks a person to fill their date of birth right at the beginning when one is signing in to make an account on the app. So one can use the following steps in order to change their age on Tik Tok.

First, you need to log out of your account on Tik Tok. You can do this by clicking on the ‘Me’ option in the bottom right of the home screen. Then, going on the three dots on the top right for TikTok settings, one has to scroll right at the bottom to get the log out option.

Once you do this, you will be taken back to the home page. Click on the Me option once again.

Once you go for signing up once again, you will have to choose the ‘Phone or Email’ option.

The option will take you to the page where they ask you to fill in your birthday details. You can then change your birthday, which will update your age on your account.

It will then ask you to log in through phone number or email, which you can do using the account that you have on TikTok.

The above pointers will help one change age on TikTok. It is important, thus, to fill the right birth date in the very beginning so that you will have the right age. This makes the experience of using TikTok fun and hassle free.

