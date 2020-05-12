Toddler Bakes Pizza In An Adorable Video, Gives Netizens 'culinary Goals'

A video of an adorable 'baby baker' has taken the internet by storm after he was seen preparing pizza in a step by step online culinary lesson, acing the role of an amateur food blogger showcasing his budding baker talent. Shared by a user on Twitter, the clip portrays baby chef Kobe, who is an online sensation that is often seen assisting parents in the kitchen, this time helping his mom bake a pizza, also tasting the ingredients.

In the 59 second clip that has garnered over 2.4million views, the toddler can be seen preparing the dough, deflating it on the worktop brilliantly, flattening and stretching like a chef, spreading the tomato sauce, sprinkling with cheese and the desired toppings on the pizza while also munching on mushrooms and olives. His mother can be seen assisting him all this while. Baby’s impressive culinary skills rendered internet speechless as they called him “the cutest baker” online. The clip gathered 101.6k likes and a slew of reactions.

Wayyyy my hearttttt🥺😍❤️❤️ — أ (@Aselalkanderi_) May 12, 2020

My future child should be eating everything like this baby does — Humna Ramay (@humnaramay) May 11, 2020

Right The Way He Ate The Cheese 😩👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0oFbvSp7zf — Summmmmmer (@PinkyHipster) May 12, 2020

Same. Babies are cute, but I don't want them touching my food 😂😬 — 🐍 (@DeborahNOrtiz) May 12, 2020

Awww the Kid had a sugar rush😂😂😂 — Ishy (@1KHAN__) May 12, 2020

instant follow ✅😭 — dil. sambuca (@kaunsequencess) May 11, 2020

better baker than me 😪😭 — dil. sambuca (@kaunsequencess) May 11, 2020

Stoppp ittt youuu tiiiinnnyyyyy pieeeceee offff fluff 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Faria Abbasi (@FariaAbbasi_) May 11, 2020

Clad in apron

On Instagram, Kobe's bio reads, "Hi I’m Chef Kobe. I like to cook & eat." Further, the video was uploaded with a caption, "I was very focused and so excited, well, because of cheese of course! AND It was a lot of fun to play with that big squishy thing in the beginning too." Kobe can be seen flaunting his cooking skills, clad in an apron as several such videos were posted on his Instagram managed by his parents Ashley and Kyle Wiana. His official account has over 4 million followers on Instagram.

