Bear Cub Splashing In A Giant Bathtub At Oregon Zoo Gives Netizens 'summer Goals'

In an adorable video, Oregon Zoo shared the experience of a black bear cub splashing around in a giant bathtub in the summer afternoon as visitors remain absent due to the coronavirus measures in the state. Posted on Instagram by the Zoo’s official page, the video captioned as “Tub time cub time!” shows Takoda, an orphan bear from Montana, enjoying a bath in a tub with his toys, having his “me time”.

With over 91,000 views and 17,000 likes, the clip garnered a slew of reactions from the Instagram users as they called Takoda “Big guy who knows all about that quarantine struggle.” Further, the bear cub inspired many to go for their own tub set up this summer to plunge into as one other user wrote, “George Max get a tub this summer?” asking their companion to arrange a gala time like the cub. Another wrote, “I want to tub like this.”

Read: Netizens Roast Pak PM Imran Khan For Miserable Maths Blunder While Trying To Provoke India

Read: Peacock Pays 'unexpected' Visit To A Woman's Home, Netizens Say 'beautiful Guest'

Animals enjoy lockdown activities

Furthermore, in the Zoo other creatures were also seen meandering around, having their personal time. Two penguins, named Nacho and Goat, were seen frolicking through the grass during the zoo's closures. In another, some elephants were seen enjoying a "spa day."

According to the Zoo, Takoda weighted some 400 pounds, and his unique name meant "friend to all" in Sioux language. This wasn’t the first time that the “chilled-out bear cub” was spotted in the tub relaxing. In a video posted earlier on the Zoo’s social media page, the bear could be seen beating the heat in the giant, 300-gallon bathtub. Therefore, one can say, that during summers, the bear is often found enjoying submerged in cool water. Besides taking bath, he was also seen climbing the 50-foot Douglas fir tree in his habitat during the spring and is known to be a “great climber”.

Read: Brazil's Bolsonaro Rides Jet Ski Amid Rising COVID-19 Death Toll, Netizens Furious

Read: Video Of Moose Encouraging Its Child To Cross The Street Amuses Netizens

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.