Toddler Plays Fetch With His Neighbour's Dog Through A Fence; Makes Netizens Go 'awww'

An adorable video of a toddler playing with a dog has surfaced on Twitter. In the video, fans can spot a toddler playing fetch with a dog on the other side of the fence. The video has been labelled as 'pretty effin awesome' by fans. Take a look at the video:

Also Read | Toddler meets 'Fiona the hippo' at zoo, netizens in awe of their 'expressions of warmth'

Super cute video goes viral

How lovely is this, 2 year old playing fetch with the neighbours dog ðŸ˜â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/oZlH7RtFmz — âš½ Simon BRFC Hopkins âš½ (@HopkinsBRFC) September 21, 2020

In the 20 seconds long video, fans can spot a toddler throw a ball over his garden's fence. Fans can hear a dog on the other side of the fence. In the next shot, a dog's head pops over the fence and fans can spot that the dog has a ball in his mouth. The dog drops the ball back into the toddler's garden and the process continues. Viewers can also hear the person saying 'Nice Throw!' in the background.

Also Read | Viral video of toddler running for protection towards dog makes netizens go "aww"

Many fans have taken a keen liking to the video. Most fans mentioned that the video was adorable and others mentioned that this was the reason why dogs were loved so much. Take a look at the response on the video:

That's pretty effin awesome — Doolallyfrank (@Doolallyfrank) September 22, 2020

Awww, that's fantastic! ðŸ¾ðŸ˜Š — Marcia Kennedy ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ (@marcia_kennedy) September 21, 2020

Dogs are funny. Which is why we have them. Lovely. — catster ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ (@catster6) September 21, 2020

Hahaha that is real cute — FireBallPizza (@FireBallNPizza) September 21, 2020

In another funny dog video on Twitter, fans can see a man playing with his dog. Whenever the man puts his hands on the dog paw, the dog retracts his paw. For a second it feels like the dog is dancing. Take a look at the funny dog video:

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla's video of him sipping coconut water goes viral, fans can't stop sharing

Toddler meets hippo

Earlier US Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden had posted a picture of a Black toddler who met their hippo name Fionna. The post was captioned - 'Two 3-year-olds' (sic). The picture showcased the little girl smiling at the hippo through the glass and it almost seemed like the hippo was smiling back as well. Many fans liked and commented on this video as well. Take a look:

Also Read | Indian Matchmaking to Gully cricket; this viral Reddit thread will give users a good laugh

Many people liked and commented on the post. One comment read - 'That is a fabulous photo', while another mentioned - 'This is so cute'. Fans also mentioned the picture was adorable. Take a look at the comments fans left on the 'Two 3-year-olds' pic:



Pic Credit: US Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Sioman BRFC Hopkins' Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.