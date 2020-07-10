Spider-Man Aka Tom Holland Takes COVID-19 Test Before Resuming Shooting; Watch

Several countries across the world are in the process of restarting economy. Even shooting for films and shows have also resumed. Amid all of this, Spiderman actor Tom Holland is back on sets. However, he recently took to his social media to reveal that he underwent a COVID-19 test before he resumed shoot.

Tom Holland takes a COVID-19 test

Hollywood actor Tom Holland took to social media to share a video of himself getting a COVID-19 test. In the video, we can see the actor dressed in casual jeans, a t-shirt, and a cap while he sits on a chair. A healthcare person then takes out a swab from his throat. Tom Holland is also seen patting his chest after the test. The healthcare person is also seen telling Holland how to open his mouth so that it is easier to take the swab.

Take a look at the video here:

tom holland getting tested for covid-19 is the content i live for pic.twitter.com/hjL19D9HUP — farha (@tomsveins) July 8, 2020

As soon as the video was shared by the actor, several fan pages also shared them. One user on Twitter also wrote, “Why did I expect him to have a better gag reflex?”. While another fan wrote, “He was literally attacked”.

This is EXACTLY how I look everytime I need to do this😂 — Manca (@MancaKurez) July 8, 2020

this was literally me, I nearly died 😭😭 — Chloe (@xchloecruse) July 8, 2020

Uncharted is directed by Ruben Fleischer. The film is based on the popular video game series of the same name and is based on the original story of Nathan Drake. The film was in development for a long time and finally entered production earlier this year. Uncharted also stars Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle in pivotal roles. The film is written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Uncharted is expected to release in July 2021.

Apart from Uncharted, Tom Holland will also be seen in the sequel to the Marvel film, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Tom Holland will also be seen in The Devil All the Time and Chaos Walking which are in the post-production stage right now. Holland will also be a part of Anthony and Joe Russo-directed Cherry.

