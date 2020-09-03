Michael Jordan's Son Tweets With Fan On Internet Issues, Conversation Turns Into Memefest

On Wednesday, Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan tweeted about having a bad internet connection. While some fans opted to help Marcus with their responses, some chose to share memes or reactions images featuring the Chicago Bulls legend, mostly from his recent documentary – The Last Dance. "Bro your dad is Michael Jordan," wrote one user, to which Marcus Jordan chose to reply.

Michael Jordan son Marcus Jordan's tweet gives birth to memefest

"How TF that’s gone help my internet rn," Marcus wrote in response to the above-mentioned user's tweet. People reacted with all kinds of answers, mostly joking about how Marcus could try to get a better internet connection due to his father. "The Internet was slow for my son.... so I dropped 60 on that m*’er," one fan wrote, while others edited and tweeted some images of young Jordan playing, though many were The Last Dance reaction pictures. While the Jordan crying meme has been a fan favourite for years, the new The Last Dance memes have been a go-to for fans these days.

{ring ring}

Internet Service Provider: “hello? How may we help you?”

Marcus: “My dad is Air Jordan.”

ISP: “press one for internet connection issues. Press two to make a payment.”

Marcus: “My dad dropped 60 on the Celtics.”

ISP: “press star to hear these choices again.” — Bankz (@BankzRobber) September 2, 2020

Your dad is the 2nd greatest basketball player of all time. Surely he can do something about it. — LeGOAT James (@LJ23GOAT) September 2, 2020

I laughed way too hard at this response 😆 pic.twitter.com/J6AvEeRylT — Lala 💕 (@Askalaunad) September 2, 2020

LMAO this dude is gonna show up to the ER one day with a broken bone and the doc gonna say, "bro your dad is Michael Jordan 🙄" — Ethan Gulley RN, BSN (@GulleyEthan) September 2, 2020

Make it personal for your dad. Say the internet was talking smack about him. — HH (@HHussaini) September 2, 2020

Marcus Jordan's career: Basketball star and shoe business

Marcus started his basketball career by playing for his high school Loyola Academy’s team in Illinois with his older brother Jeffrey. However, he transferred to Young High School in Chicago for his final two campaigns. He started playing for the basketball team in University of Central Florida (UCF), where he started in 2009. UCF had a partnership with Adidas and Marcus' refusal to change his Air Jordans had Adidas terminate the partnership. According to reports, the partnership reportedly cost $3 million.

Marcus ran into some legal trouble in 2012 as he was arrested in Omaha, Nebraska for creating a disturbance outside a hotel while being intoxicated. In 2016, he started a Jordan-inspired sneakers boutique business called the 'Trophy Room'. The shop was originally located in Orlando's Disneyland, but was moved to 'online-only' in 2019. Marcus is currently listed as the company's CEO.

(Image credits: AP, Marcus Jordan Twitter)