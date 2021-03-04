Michael Vaughan Hits Out At England Batsmen, Trolled In Return With Funny Memes

The final contest of the India vs England Test series is of great significance for both the participating nations. While India are aiming at a spot in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final, England will be keen to redeem themselves after an underwhelming run in the last two Test matches. Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first on the Ahmedabad wicket.

However, the English top-order once again failed to make an impact on the opening day. Former England captain Michael Vaughan was not pleased with the proceedings and lambasted the batters for their ordinary performances.

India vs England 4th Test: Michael Vaughan slams England for failing on Day 1

Michael Vaughan was vocal about his displeasure with the surfaces used for the second and third Test of the series. However, he does not seemingly have any complaints about the pitch used for the final encounter. He is rather not happy with how England batsmen have fared on the given day. The cricketer-turned-commentator took to his Twitter account and blasted Joe Root and co. for their below-par outings.

The 46-year-old opined that England's batting was the worse when compared to their performances in the last few matches. Moreover, he also pointed out that the Ahmedabad wicket was ideal for posting a big first innings total, but their players ultimately could not make the most of it. Vaughan labeled the batting as 'poor' and reckoned that the ball was coming on to the bat nicely, and also there was no spin on offer.

England’s batting so far worse than any of the last few Tests ... This Pitch is a perfect surface to get a big first innings score ... No spin ... Ball coming onto the Bat ... Very poor Batting so far ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 4, 2021

The Indian bowlers were quick to dismiss England openers Zack Crawley and Dominic Sibley. Captain Joe Root also could not get going and had to walk back to the pavilion after scoring just 5 runs. Ben Stokes was the only saving grace for the visitors, as the left-hander chipped in with a gutsy half-century. While it was expected that spinners will make merry in this fixture as well, Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion by claiming two crucial wickets. Along with Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel also picked up two wickets, whereas Washington Sundar has a single dismissal to his name so far.

Indian fans troll Michael Vaughan for his U-turn

English fans who cry about pitches pic.twitter.com/feepY0kWaD — Riya 💫 (@243_virat) March 4, 2021

India vs England live stream info

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the India vs England 4th Test on the Star Sports Network. The India vs England live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. At the time of writing this report, England have scored 144 runs, but have already lost 5 wickets.

