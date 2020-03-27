Tortoise Helps Man Workout By Rolling A Dumbbell, Netizens Laud It As 'ninja Turtle'

In a bid to combat the spread of COVID-19 infection, more and more people are engaging in self-quarantine and social distancing with each passing day. Also, from posting videos to playing online games to working out at home, people are trying everything to keep themselves engaged. Recently, a video of a pet tortoise helping his master with his daily exercise has taken the internet by storm.

The video shows the teeny creature dragging a dumbbell with all its might to help its owner complete his workout. While many lauded the little turtle for his will many, others compared it to 'ninja turtles' saying that he was training for ninja fights.

'Ninja Turtle'

One user wrote, "He's gone be ripped. Out here looking like a ninja turtle," while another wrote, 'He maybe not the fastest boy in the world, but he sure wants to be the strongest." Yet another wrote, "This is the first step in his ninja training. Something most people don’t understand is a tortoise will always defeat a turtle."

In other news, a recent video showing human and cat interaction has captured everybody's attention. The 25-second-long video was posted on Reddit on March 25. Captioned ‘day 10’, the clip is now making netizens go ‘aww’.

It shows a passive-aggressive interaction between a human and his cat about the positioning of the window blinds. In the beginning, we see the kitty sitting on top of a sofa starring out of the window; probably thinking of the day its human would be back at work so she could finally have some me-time again.

Suddenly, the man in the video stretches his arm, from where he is sitting, to close the blinds. The feline is obviously shocked at this man’s audacity and does a full-turn with a clear ‘did you see what he just did?’ look.

