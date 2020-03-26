'We Need To Unite Against The Invisible Enemy Of COVID-19,' Says Andhra CM Jagan Reddy

Amid the ongoing pan-India lockdown to combat with Coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called for unity amongst people against the invisible enemy of Coronavirus. During his address to the state, he sent out a clear message calling for unity in these tough times.

The statement from the Chief Minister's Office said, "opportunity to thank all those people who are working tirelessly to ensure that the state defeats corona like village volunteers, ASHA workers, ANMs, doctors, health workers, etc."

According to the release, the Chief Minister also asked people to follow every single guideline issued by the Prime Minister and strict action will be taken against those who are found in violation. The government officials have also strictly instructed the District Collectors to ensure that all possible problems raised by the citizens are solved immediately.

" With a network of over 4.3 lakh volunteers and Grama Secretariat employees, Andhra Pradesh is the first state to not only trace more than 11,000 foreign returnees through its volunteer network but also the first in the country to set up isolation wards at multiple locations, as per the suggested requirements," said the release.

Andhra sets up 4 critical care hospitals

The state has also set up four critical care hospitals to ensure that it remains prepared to face all eventualities.

"It is highly hurtful that the situation has become such that we aren't even able to welcome our people with a smile when they want to come back home. My heart aches to say this but such is the situation," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying while referring to incidents at Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border.

Critical care hospitals for #COVID19 patients in Visakhapatnam Vijayawada, Tirupati, Nellore: AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy#AndhraPradesh reported 10 positive cases till now.#StayHome #IndiaFightsCorona #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/XWOOAVHeVB — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 26, 2020

Concluding his address, CM Reddy appealed people to stay indoors and asked those who are coming back to consider how big threat they can be not only to themselves but to others around them as well.

(With inputs from ANI)