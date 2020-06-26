Singing Farmer And Wife's Video Goes Viral; Wins Hearts Of Renowned Musicians; Watch

Social media still remains one of the most convenient platforms to share and search for new content with people of the world. A number of users from all corners of the world have been active users of social media. Recently, a small family has managed to grab the attention of the entire world with their singing talent.

Viral video of farmer couple take over the internet

The video shows a family singing the Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi's popular song, Aawaz Deke Humen Tum Bulao. The song is from the movie Professor which was released in the year 1962. A number of popular playback singers and musicians have been giving their views about the old couple singing. Popular playback singer of India, Rekha Bhardwaj too noticed the video and laid out her views about the two. The viral video of farmers has been going steadily viral on social media platforms. Their melodious rendition of the classic song is getting a lot of attention on Twitter.

The video features Lalchand, who is a farmer from Punjab. He spoke to a news publishing house and revealed that this particular video was recorded in Rajasthan. He mentioned that he and his family were seen enjoying themselves in a field located in the village of Ganeshgarh.

The video was shared by Twitter user Jitendra S Jorawat and it has certainly become a sensation. Jitendra S Jorawat says that he received the video over WhatsApp. He shared the video on his Twitter accountant captioned it with, "Our farmer brothers enjoy like this in their free time... The way they have rendered this duet is praise-worthy," in Hindi. Currently, the video has managed to bring in over 39,000 views. The people have been loving the couple’s singing talent and are continuously retweeting the video from their accounts.

The popular singer, Rekha Bhardwaj also shared her views about the video. She retweeted the video and captioned it with, "Made my morning.. how beautifully they sing.. with nuances, soulful rendition," She also mentioned that she had been left "overwhelmed" after watching the video. Another celebrity, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, also asked his fan following to listen to the song. He shared the video and captioned it with, "please listen to the song for a smile on your face" in Hindi. Other singers like Mohit Chauhan also noticed the video and appreciated the couple's singing efforts.

Made my morning .. how beautifully they sing.. with nuances, soulful rendition .. they are enjoying and so am i .. i am feeling overwhelmed ... ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/oO6HjQpJmN — rekha bhardwaj (@rekha_bhardwaj) June 23, 2020

Singing in the fields...they can feel it.. beautiful. https://t.co/hVGCbSgNDn — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) June 23, 2020

