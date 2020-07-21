Video Of Musician Twins Acing Eminem’s Rap Takes Internet By Storm, Watch

Indian-American musician twins, Kiran and Nivi, have become an internet sensation after they uploaded a video of them trying a rendition of ‘Rap God’. Shared on Instagram on their joint account, the duo ‘tried something new’ and uploaded their unique version of American rapper Eminem’s famous song.

In the video, one can see the frame split into two segments. While one screen features Kiran, the other showed Nivi. The clip starts with one of the sisters humming the base harmony. Within moments, the Indian-American twins then can be heard rapping in unison and giving the track a unique twist.

READ: Hawaii's 'lava River' Moving At Incredible Speed Amuses Internet, Watch Video

READ: Video: Biker Escapes Landslide Just In Nick Of Time; Netizens Call Him Lucky

Netizens amazed

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 23,000 times. With nearly 2,000 likes, while some users were amazed to hear the song, others encouraged the dup to take part in American idol. One internet user called them ‘icons’. Another added, “Y’all deserve more follows and attention cause of your voices. You are both beautiful like omg also lemme just @eminem there ya go”. “Wow amazing videos,” added another.

READ: GTA Players Have Become So Rich That They Are Having Trouble Counting Money

READ: China: 700-year-old Temple Survives Raging Floods In Hubei Province

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.