Italy's Musicians Play On Borrowed Fishing Boats To Cheer Public Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, Italy became one of the most severely affected nations outside China where it had originated. However, during these gloomy times, people across the country have time and again resorted to different forms of art to find a ‘breather’. In the same light, the Blues musicians in Castiglione del Lago, Italy came up with a unique way of paying on borrowed fishing boats to please the music lovers while also following the restrictions placed by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The musicians, who are being praised across the social media and are being called ‘great’, loaded the boats with all the necessary instruments and appliances that are required to play songs and assembled near the shoreline of the largest lake in central Italy, Lake Trasimeno.

The Trasimeno Blues Festival is scheduled to take place from August 28 to 30 and the artists played for the public during their rehearsals from June 21 to give a sneak-peak of how the original event would be like. The videos and pictures from the event have not only taken the internet by storm but have also left netizens with ‘warm heart’. One of the Facebook users even said that 'this is the kind of sunset I want to watch every day'. Watch some of the clips here:

'Came up with this formula'

The mayor of the town that lies in Umbra region, Matteo Burico told an international media agency that the entire set up felt like people were on the Mississippi Delta. He also reiterated that the visitors of Lake Trasimeno were adhering to the social distancing guidelines. Gianluca Di Maggio, artistic director of the annual Trasimeno Blues festival reportedly said that they ‘came up with this formula’ only to permit a greater number of people for participation without facing the risk of contracting the deadly disease. However, the novel coronavirus has till now infected at least 238,833 people in Italy and caused 34,675 deaths as per Johns Hopkins University tally on June 24.

Inputs: Agency