Turn The Pyramid Upside Down In Three Moves; Check Answer And Solution Inside

Amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak, people have been staying indoors. People are indulging in many things including household chores, reading old books, watching web-series and movies, to get rid of boredom. The only way to connect with their relatives and friends by maintaining social distancing during the lockdown period is social media.

Now, to beat Coronavirus blues, people have started to share fun puzzles, games, dares and challenges to entertain each other as a community on social media. Among them are school children and mathematics enthusiasts, who are sharing difficult maths problems and riddles to test others' intelligence. Among them, a quirky game has surfaced online.

‘Turn the pyramid upside down in three moves’ puzzle has become viral. It has been making rounds on different social media platforms, where people are attempting to solve it. Therefore, we have brought to you the interesting ‘turn the pyramid upside down in three moves’ puzzle for you to solve.

Here’s the ‘turn the pyramid upside down in three moves’ puzzle

If anyone can move only 3 coins and turn the pyramid upside down, ill buy you a drink pic.twitter.com/rCdC1HG6Dl — n (@JoeBasson) March 3, 2013

In this viral puzzle, one has to turn the pyramid upside down in three moves. Though people have attempted this puzzle, many could not find the right way to solve it. Therefore, we have mentioned the ‘Turn the pyramid upside down answer’ in the easiest way possible. Have a look:

Here’s the answer to 'turn the pyramid upside down'

While many people could not solve it, others had succeeded in finding the right way. In this quirky game, one has to move two circles or coins from the fourth row (bottom) and place it to the second row. After this, move the first row to the bottom. Therefore, we have found the ‘Turn the pyramid upside down answer’ in barely three moves.

