Twitter Asks For Feedback On Fleets, Netizens Flood Comment Section With Hilarious Memes

As Twitter recently introduced a new feature, ‘fleets’, where one can share images, photos and GIFs that will last for 24 hours, and asked internet users to share their feedback, netizens did not appear to be fully impressed. The new feature is very similar to WhatsApp’s, Facebook’s and Snapchat’s stories and the microblogging website began testing the feature in only a few countries, including India, Brazil and Italy.

Testing, testing…

We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/r14VWUoF6p — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020

With the new feature, tweeple can share their ‘fleeting’ thoughts or images, videos with their followers. Similar to other social media platforms, ‘fleets’ also disappear after 24 hours and netizens can not retweet nor like or comment on the stories. Twitter’s new addition left netizens rather disappointed as they accused the social media platform of ‘copying’ the feature.

Netizens call Twitter 'copycat'

While several internet users called Twitter a ‘copycat’, others also pointed out that they are unable to locate the feature despite updating the app. One internet user wrote, “Peer pressure in its full splendour”. Another user sarcastically wrote, “Wow. So innovative. Pioneer of this feature. Great”. “NOOOOOOOO PLEASE DON'T DO THIS TO MEEEEE,” added another.

Soon Twitter will be Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp all rolled into one! — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) June 9, 2020

might as well change the logo 💔 pic.twitter.com/zymNv6n6xu — ria⁷ ⚝ | 𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 (@zeecarus) June 9, 2020

Please don't ruin the uniqueness of twitter — Vishesh (@vishthecomic) June 9, 2020

Pura instagram bana do isse bhi — 👑 (@criminal_rn) June 9, 2020

Snapchat insta twitter sabkuch ek app mai krna hai? pic.twitter.com/2OMsPTOOXW — ᴘɪʜᴜ.ッ (@ZindagiBarbaad_) June 9, 2020

Story bolte hai usko. U copycat😸😸😸😸😸😸😸😸 — Sumbul (@Sumbul_Bashir) June 9, 2020

Twitter after introducing a NEW feature same as instagram and facebook : pic.twitter.com/hJKzTGTrSc — Kriticism. (@indianpunner) June 9, 2020

