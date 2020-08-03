Twitter User Shares Funny Thread Depicting Rajpal Yadav As Months Of 2020

With coronavirus pandemic still raging havoc across the world, people are eagerly waiting for 2020 to get over as it has not been too kind on humanity. The year 2020 has particularly been harsh on people of India, who apart from facing the wrath of the epidemic, have also suffered a huge loss as three of its finest actors died this year - Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput, all of them died of unnatural causes. A Twitter user has perfectly summed up the year by reimagining the months of 2020 as comedian Rajpal Yadav.

The thread

The Twitter user named '@Bunny_I_' shared thread of short comedic clips of Rajpal Yadav from his movies and dubbed it as the months of 2020 from January to July. The thread starts with the month of January which displays Rajpal Yadav's scene from the movie 'Phir Hera Pheri', where he can be seen breaking coconut at the entry of the house of Raju (Akshay Kumar) believing that he will get the doubled amount of the money he gave to the latter. More clips from various movies such as Dhol, Chup Chup Ke, shows the following months of the year in the funny thread.

Months of 2020 as Rajpal Yadav

[Thread] — Bunny (@Bunny_I_) August 2, 2020

The post has garnered more than 500 likes and over 200 retweets since being shared on August 2. Netizens have flooded the post with memes and jokes of their own as one user shared a GIF of Rajpal's 'Mein Pagal Hoon' scene from the movie Hungama. One user shared a still from the movie 'Phir Hera Pheri' where Akshay Kumar pulls Rajpal's hair at a panipuri stall. While some users praised the comedian's acting and timing by comparing him with the legendary Charlie Chaplin. "Had it been early 1900. He would come close to Charlie Chaplin," one user commented.

Just waiting for the day he will say pic.twitter.com/97NCfrjBKo — YASH ◢ ◤ (@YNPPAREKH) August 2, 2020

After lockdown gets lifted, every girl pic.twitter.com/caMtiW4E3p — chai ka charsi (@sumeet_b) August 2, 2020

By December pic.twitter.com/2HMTFybSCb — Wash hands. Wash at back also. (@AdvanceDexter) August 2, 2020

best thread — Srishti Garg (@drSalunkheHere) August 2, 2020

