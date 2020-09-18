'Go Away': Man Calmly Pushes 13-foot Crocodile, Netizens Say 'Steve Irwin Reincarnated'

A man in northern Australia has caused a stir on social media by nonchalantly pushing away a 13-foot-long crocodile while clearing logs from a river. The outback wrangler Matt Wright, who is also the star of a television show with the same name, can be seen gently pushing away the animal by holding it from the front and saying “go away”. Sharing the short clip with the caption saying “Dangerous work. The hazards of working in northern Australia, Tommy’s at it again”, the clip has left thousands of internet users with varying opinions.

Garnering more than 194k views on Instagram, while some netizens are lauding Wright’s confidence, others criticised him for “not mentioning that the crocodile is disabled”. The man can be seen asking the animal called "Bonecruncher" to "sit", "go away" and "stay” by its snout while also continue talking to the camera. The video was shared recently, but internet users have posted it across social media platforms and has gone viral for being the ‘most Australian thing ever’.

Netizens left divided

While some internet users were seen commenting under the video saying that Wright handled the ‘croc’ as a ‘big puppy’, others condemned the ‘senseless’ act and said that it would motivate tourists to try the potentially hazardous act thinking that crocodiles can be handled in the same manner. One user wrote, "Taking advantage of it disability" with a frown emoji and another said, "Ha ha that is the most manly thing ever. Your man licence is made of platinum!".

Matt Wright has a followership of over 312k on Instagram and is known for posting about crocodiles hidden in the waters across Australia and sometimes even feeding other animals to the crocodiles. In a recent video posted on the official account, he feeds a horse’s head to a crocodile named ‘Tripod’ who can be seen holding it in his mouth.

