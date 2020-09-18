This DIY Batmobile Built By A Vietnamese College Student Will Leave You Surprised; Watch

A 23-year-old Vietnamese student built a fully-functional Batmobile all by himself. The little DIY Batmobile, which got completed a few weeks ago, is inspired by the fictional car Batman drives. The DIY Batmobile was built by Nguyen Dac Chung, an architecture student of Hanoi Architectural University. The DIY Batmobile launched on August 30, 2020, has gone viral on the internet with everyone raving about it.

Check out the DIY Batmobile:

Công tác chuáº©n bá»‹ cho buá»•i chá»¥p ká»‰ yáº¿u ngày mai.... ngày mai má»i Ae báº¡n bè thân thiáº¿t lúc 9-10h30 sáng 30/8 qua trÆ°á»ng... Posted by Architects Äáº¯c on Saturday, 29 August 2020

What inspired Nguyen Dac Chung to built his own DIY Batmobile?

The Vietnamese student, in an interview with online portal Vice, spoke about Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight (2008). He further added that he was so impressed with the Batmobile and tried to replicate the same version of the car in real life. Nguyen, in another interview with VnExpress International, said that the DIY Batmobile could travel at a maximum speed of 100 km/hour, and seats two people comfortably. He also exclaimed that he wishes to make more personalised cars in the future.

(Source: Architects Äáº¯c Facebook)

Ardent fans of the Superhero universe are obsessed with replicating the gadgets and accessories used by their favourite superhero in real life. From creating a DIY Batmobile to impersonating their mannerism, ardent superhero universe fans have done it all. Here are a few fan posts shared online by Batman fans:

ðŸ¦‡ New Stock @ Melksham Arcade.... ðŸ¦‡ A Good Quality Batman Skater / Bicycle Hard Helmet. £35. #batman #batmobile #bats #superhero #helmets #hats #biker #fancydress #hardhat #hat #cosplay Posted by Melksham Arcade on Monday, 14 September 2020

Batman is a fictional superhero character appearing on American comic books published by DC Comics. Batman who has two identities operates from fictional Gotham City. Batman gained prominence in the early 90s. The fictional character is being adapted for various television shows and films. A new Batman movie is underway with Robbert Pattinson in the lead. The forthcoming movie is helmed by Matt Reeves of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) fame.

