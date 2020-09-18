Face Masks Video Sends Out A Powerful Message As Netizens Applaud It; Watch

A video depicting the importance of face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been making the rounds on the internet. It showcases how one should not make excuses for not wearing it during this phase. The viral clip features a bunch of people with physical disabilities as they are putting on face masks with a lot of effort. Here are further details about the viral video to combat the spread of coronavirus. Read on:

A video on face masks goes viral on the internet

Dr Faheem Younus shared a video through his official Twitter handle on September 16, 2020, Wednesday. He explained the importance of wearing face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The MD also advised that one needs to use them to combat the spread of coronavirus without making excuses.

The Coronavirus video showcases some people with different kind of physical disabilities wearing face masks. The moral of the clip is that if they are putting on the masks, others should not have any excuse to not use them. While one woman is wearing face masks with her toes, another dons them with one hand. In the caption accompanying his post, Dr Faheem Younus has urged his fans to watch the clip on COVID-19. He wrote, “Face masks: the issue is a sensibility, not ability. Watch this powerful video”. Check out the viral Coronavirus video on the micro-blogging platform:

Facemasks: The issue is sensibility, not ability



Watch this powerful video pic.twitter.com/Gkz0Xbgg7r — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) September 16, 2020

Comments on the Coronavirus video

Within a few days of sharing the social media post, it took the internet by storm. Numerous followers of Dr Faheem Younus took to the micro-blogging platform and dropped their response to the Coronavirus video. The clip about face masks garnered around 70, 000 views, 1000 retweets, 82 quote tweets, and 3,200 likes on Twitter.

Followers of the doctor agreed with the message that he wanted to convey. They also added to the importance of using face masks and how they help in reducing the chances of getting infected with COVID-19. We have compiled some of the comments on the Coronavirus video that you must check out right away. Read on:

Huge Respect for all these Folks!!!



Unfortunately the people who are perfectly able don't realize what is it like to miss out on something in life!!! — Manoj Khochar (@MKhochar) September 16, 2020

Thx.. I'll spread this video much needed — Bhoomi #LetsDoMore (@boomzy1231) September 16, 2020

Powerfull messege sir — NajeebUAnsari 🇵🇰 (@NajeebUAnsari1) September 16, 2020





