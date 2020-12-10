Twitter User Shares Bizarre Kitchen Video; Netizens Can't Stop Laughing; Watch

Recently, a video of a bizarre entrance for the back door in a house went viral on social media. A Twitter user took to his handle and shared a video of an off-beat apartment during his house hunt. Interestingly, the back door of this house opens through a secret passage built through the kitchen platform. Take a look at this viral video of a back door entrance that has been making rounds on the Internet.

Viral tweet of bizarre entrance

Viewed a flat today and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to stop thinking about the back door... pic.twitter.com/uscUF7pLH9 — Jamie Wilkes (@jamwilkes) December 8, 2020

This viral tweet was shared by a Twitter user, Jamie Wikes. In this viral video, you can see a furnished kitchen. The user captures the kitchen and suddenly opens a door built on the kitchen platform. The bizarre entrance leads to a secret passage staircase that opens to the back door entrance of the apartment. Sharing this kitchen video on social media, the Twitter user wrote, "Viewed a flat today and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to stop thinking about the back door". Take a look at the funny kitchen video.

Netizens can't stop laughing

The viral kitchen video gained 4.3 million views over it. More than 36k Twitter users retweeted the video. One of the users commented, "As a crime writer, Id like to know how many prisoners do you have down there?", while another added, "That's awesome! But...I'm also imaging mistaking that cupboard for a real one, reaching in to get something, and ending up in the garden with a broken neck".

Another viewer retweeted, "Imagine if a killer came up those stairs and inadvertently deleted your Weetabix everywhere whilst you're trying to have breakfast. No-one wants a cereal killer to appear in their kitchen". One of the Twitter users wrote, "Lmao so not only can you pretty much never use that counter if you want to use the back door, but you also halve your cabinet space engineers are the absolute best". Take a look at some more netizens' reactions below.

A bit creepy but they are really trying not to waste space — But Her Emails!!!!🌊🌊#TheResistance (@trschmidt85) December 9, 2020

The Drug dealer who sold you the house.



"ya welcome" pic.twitter.com/AnmZMGnf6b — Count Lustwig II 🅒 (@Lord_of_Saarl) December 9, 2020

I can't decide whether that's super creepy or super cool. — Lisa Peter (@EleanorPe) December 8, 2020

