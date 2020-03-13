The Debate
Twitter Users Come Together To Help Woman Find 'missing' Father Of Her Kids

What’s Viral

Recently, a trend started on Twitter where users were sharing posts to help find a father who apparently went 'missing' in order to avoid his parental duties. 

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Twitter

Social media can be a useful tool to find a lost friend or a separated family member. In past people from across the globe have taken to social media to find their lost loved ones with the help of netizens who often come together to contribute to the cause. Recently, a trend started on Twitter where users were sharing posts to help find a father who apparently went 'missing' in order to avoid his parental duties. 

Read: Ind Vs SA: Twitterati Furious After Another Match At Dharamsala Gets Washed Out

'Be a man Omar'

Twitterati came together to find the 'missing' father after a user named Elle Jones shared pictures that said, "Omar be a father" and "I didn't have 2 kids to do it alone. Be a man Omar", probably written by the mother his children. Elle shared the photos with a caption that read, "I don't know who Omar is but take care of your kids." After Elle shared the post online, reactions started pouring in with some people even tagging the Omars they know. 

Read: Akon's Real Name Is 12 Words Long; Revelation Invites Shocking Reactions From Twitter

Many users also took to the thread to joke about men who vanish after having kids or are going to have one. While one user said that it was public shaming.  

Read: Irfan Pathan Responds In Style After Twitter Fan Asks Him To Come Out Of Retirement

Read: Twitter Suspends Accounts Of Users Sharing Lyrics Of Baby Keem's Song, Rapper Responds

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
