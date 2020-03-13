Twitter Users Come Together To Help Woman Find 'missing' Father Of Her Kids

Social media can be a useful tool to find a lost friend or a separated family member. In past people from across the globe have taken to social media to find their lost loved ones with the help of netizens who often come together to contribute to the cause. Recently, a trend started on Twitter where users were sharing posts to help find a father who apparently went 'missing' in order to avoid his parental duties.

'Be a man Omar'

Twitterati came together to find the 'missing' father after a user named Elle Jones shared pictures that said, "Omar be a father" and "I didn't have 2 kids to do it alone. Be a man Omar", probably written by the mother his children. Elle shared the photos with a caption that read, "I don't know who Omar is but take care of your kids." After Elle shared the post online, reactions started pouring in with some people even tagging the Omars they know.

I dont know who Omar is but take care of your kids. pic.twitter.com/Z9opDj3hLg — Elle Jones (@allcurledup) March 10, 2020

Many users also took to the thread to joke about men who vanish after having kids or are going to have one. While one user said that it was public shaming.

Every time Omar ride pass these signs. pic.twitter.com/rsrc9zpuN0 — Scooby (@fhowell01) March 11, 2020

There’s only one Omar pic.twitter.com/WQjX1MuUpP — John B. Bratt (@jbblawmd) March 10, 2020

Omar thinking his baby mama not gonna find him then hits a stop light : pic.twitter.com/A95peEWhy9 — T.u.T (@iAmBelve) March 11, 2020

Omar when he heard he was the father pic.twitter.com/Tq56iKtuk4 — Doug McCogonner (@fukken_tony93) March 10, 2020

omar dodging all the signs: pic.twitter.com/ClmxBzPSGX — charli ✭ (@hoeconut) March 11, 2020

That’s a great idea. Public shaming is something I can agree with. — A Girl Has No Nation (@KarlyRican) March 10, 2020

