Ind Vs SA: Twitterati Furious After Another Match At Dharamsala Gets Washed Out

Cricket News

IND vs SA: Due to continuous rains, the first ODI between the two teams was called off. Fans react to BCCI's decision of staging the match in Dharamsala.

Ind vs SA

The opening match of the ‘IND vs SA’ ODI series ended in a washout at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Amidst the continuous rains in Dharamsala, the match had to be called off without a ball being bowled. The two teams will now head to Lucknow’s Ekana International Stadium for the second match of the series.

Also Read | IND Vs SA: Gautam Gambhir Slams Critics For Targeting Virat Kohli's Poor Showing In NZ

IND vs SA: Fans react to the damp squib affair in Dharamsala

Days prior to the scheduled date, there were speculations of a washout due to continuous rains in the city. Some fans took to Twitter and expressed their anger towards the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not picking a different venue for the game instead. Here, we see some of the reactions of fans on the microblogging site.

Also Read | Ind Vs SA 1st ODI LIVE Updates | Revitalized India Take On A Young Proteas Amid Rain Worry

Coronavirus threat looms over IND vs SA and IPL 2020

While the first IND vs SA match washed out due to rain, several users on Twitter also compared the situation to the ongoing worldwide panic created by Coronavirus. The impending Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) also looks doubtful amidst the country-wide crises. Due to the rising threat of the highly-contagious Coronavirus, major sporting events like NBA, Serie A and LaLiga have already been suspended until the Coronavirus crisis recedes. Here, we take a look at some tweets where Indian fans are calling out for the cancellation of the ongoing IND vs SA series.

Also Read | Ind Vs SA 1st ODI | Bhuvneshwar & De Kock Opine On The Tricky Dharamshala Conditions

Also Read | IND Vs SA 1st ODI Squad Updates: Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Likely To Make Return

