Irfan Pathan Responds In Style After Twitter Fan Asks Him To Come Out Of Retirement

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is currently representing India Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2020. The mercurial cricketer recently turned back the clock by playing a vital knock of 57* off 31 balls against Sri Lanka Legends. Pathan's blistering innings helped India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends by five wickets in a crucial Road Safety World Series match in Navi Mumbai.

It was in the 18th over, where both Pathan and Manpreet Gony scored 26 runs off Farveez Maharoof, which brought the hosts into contention after a top-order collapse. Irfan Pathan displayed his batting skills by clubbing six boundaries and three sixes.

Irfan Pathan responds to fan after Road Safety World Series brilliance

Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from international cricket on January 4, 2020. However, fans took to Twitter and started calling for his comeback after witnessing his blitzkriegs at the DY Patil Stadium. One such fan took to the micro-blogging site and requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to bring back Irfan Pathan into the fold.

The all-rounder took note of the tweet and responded in his own style. The 2007 World Twenty20 winner lovingly replied it is too late to make a comeback now.

Haha too late I guess — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 11, 2020

India Legends in Road Safety World Series

After pipping West Indies Legends and Sri Lanka Legends in their first two matches, India Legends will now face South Africa Legends on March 14. The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The ongoing Road Safety World Series is a T20 cricket competition launched by Maharashtra’s Road Safety Cell for raising awareness about road safety.

