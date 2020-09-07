Twitterati Equating Mumbai Rains With Thor Goes Viral; Check Out Tweets

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall on September 7, 2020, Monday and netizens could not keep calm. Soon, the hashtag ‘Mumbai Rains’ started trending on different social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram. Moreover, people began posting about their experiences with the thunderstorm and rain in the metropolitan city, which shook them early morning on Monday. So, we have compiled some of the hilarious tweets by users on the micro-blogging site that you must check out right away. Read on:

Twitterati equate Mumbai Rains with Thor

Netizens witnessed heavy rainfall in the city of Mumbai on September 7, 2020, and created social media posts on the same. Many among them added hilarious descriptions to express their feelings early in the morning on Monday. One of the tweets became immensely viral on the micro-blogging platform.

A user shared a video clip featuring thunder, lightning, and dark clouds outside his apartment’s window. In the caption accompanying his social media post, the guy added humour to his question by asking whether that was Thor. His video on Twitter garnered more than 22,000 views in just one day.

The Twitter user even wondered whether he was dreaming about thunder, or it was a loud alarm. The picture with his caption showcased how clear the sky was at around 10 am. As his tweet became viral, numerous social media users took to the comment section and dropped hilarious responses to the post. One of Thor’s fan pages also wrote a funny reply. Check out the tweets on a user’s ‘Mumbai Rains’ post.

Hahahaha , q hila dala na, yes it is me... #MumbaiRains — Thor - Lord Of Thunder (@LordTH0R) September 7, 2020

It's 2020, maybe loki — Krishna (@KunalMachra) September 7, 2020

Rains in Mumbai: More Thor tweets

Similarly, netizens appeared with similar comparisons of Mumbai Rains with Thor and his hammer. They used these references to make memes and jokes. Moreover, people made fun of the year 2020 and said that anything could happen. Many among them also asked if Thor was in Mumbai with relevant hashtags on the platform. So, here are some of the hilarious tweets on Thor and his hammer’s comparison with Mumbai Rains that you must check out. See posts:

#Mumbairains thunderstorm , lightning and rains early morning in #Mumbai

Me to Thor- chill bro. Everything ok? — Jay Sable🍥 (@sablejb) September 7, 2020

