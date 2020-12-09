Twitterati Make '#Aliens' Trend With Memes As Israel's Ex-space Boss Claims 'Aliens Exist'

Aliens exist and the President of USA Donald Trump knows about it, claimed Haim Eshed, the former space security chief of Israel, in an interview with the Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot. Eshed stated that the US Government is keeping the existence of aliens a secret from the world because humanity is apparently 'not ready for them'. However, as soon as this news broke the internet, it sparked a meme fest on Twitter as netizens churned out some hilarious memes about the same.

Memes on aliens trend on Twitter after Hain Eshed claimed they exist

Extraterrestrial sightings have undeniably been one of the favourite topics of discussion on social media since a very long time. Now, the 87-year-old former space security chief of Israel, Haim Eshed made headlines globally after he extensively spoke about the extraterrestrial life in an interview with an Israeli newspaper. Eshed also opened up about an agreement that has been signed by the US Government and the aliens' 'Galatic Federation'. Israel's ex space security chief has reportedly headed the country's space security programme for almost 30 years.

The original report, which was published in Hebrew, states that the aliens and the US government had signed an agreement because they wish to understand and research about the 'fabric of the universe' in detail. According to Mr. Eshed, this cooperation has a secret underground base on the Mars planet. Meanwhile, soon after this report started doing rounds on social media, netizens couldn't hold back but share their opinion about the same, but as always, through memes.

In no time, the report by Yediot Aharonot became a trending topic of discussion for the masses on Twitter. Hundreds and thousands of users took the opportunity to churn out some rib-tickling memes stating what 2020 has in store for the world before we enter 2021. On the other hand, many gave the news a filmy twist to share aliens memes by using some iconic scenes from popular films and televisions shows. As a result, '#aliens' started trending on the micro-blogging platform.

Check out some hilarious memes on aliens shared by Twitterati below:

#Aliens after knowing that they are

trending on Twitter right now pic.twitter.com/FQ6HRj0xQ7 — Param_Anand07 (@the_aryans119) December 9, 2020

*After seeing #Aliens trending everywhere*



Me and my brother thinking about becoming Krishh via jadoo - pic.twitter.com/gj3jy6EWcx — Rohan Issue// SATVI FAIL Stann Acc (@mentallyDank) December 9, 2020

Everyone is talking about #Aliens



Meanwhile Greatest Alien Ever: pic.twitter.com/KaE6X6vphr — Dipanjan Datta (@idipanjandatta) December 9, 2020

Me after listening #Aliens existing news,



Me to 2020 : pic.twitter.com/5wFzhKxNDO — Yash Parakh (@YashPar59244269) December 9, 2020

Scientists claim #Aliens existence Meanwhile aliens be like: pic.twitter.com/6qxQTibNh4 — Taha khan (@tahakhan302) December 9, 2020

