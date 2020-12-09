Last Updated:

Aliens Exist On Mars And Trump Knows About It, Claims Israel’s Former Space Chief

There are aliens on Mars and Israel and the United States have been dealing with aliens for years, says Israel’s former space security chief

Aliens on Mars

There is an existence of a “Galactic Federation” and Israel and the United States have been dealing with aliens for years, Israel’s former space security chief made an unprecedented claim in a televised interview. According to ANI, Haim Eshed, who spoke extensively about the extraterrestrial life, said that “an agreement” between the US government and the aliens have been made because they wish to research and understand the “fabric of the universe”. The 87-year-old even went on to emphasise that US President Donald Trump is aware of the aliens and that he was “on the verge” of informing everyone about their existence. 

Eshed is a former head of Israel’s Defence Ministry’s space directorate. In an interview with Israel's Yediot Aharonot newspaper, he gave descriptions about exactly what sort of agreements have been made between the aliens and the US. He even claimed that the cooperation with the “Galactic Federation” also includes a secret underground base on Mars, where there are American and alien representatives. 

While he said that Trump is aware of them, he also added that the “Galactic Federation” stopped him from informing everyone about their existence. Eshed said that they wished to prevent mass hysteria since they felt humanity needed to “evolve and reach a stage where we will..understand what space and spaceships are.'' Further, speaking on why he chose to reveal the information now, Eshed said that if he would’ve come up with what he’s saying today five years ago, he would’ve been hospitalised. 

He said, “Today, they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received degrees and awards; I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing”. 

‘Trump keeping secret is unbelievable’ 

Meanwhile, ever since Eshed’s interview was published, several internet users flooded social media platforms with hilarious reactions. While some users shared hilarious gifs, others wrote, “If true..the aliens would slap the sh*t out of Trump just for the fun of it”. Another added, “ahahahaha like Trump could ever keep quiet about anything! That's more unbelievable than the possible contact with alien life,” wrote third. “Trump's lawyers claim Martians voted millions of times,” joked fourth. 

(With inputs from ANI)

