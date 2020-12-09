Aliens Exist On Mars And Trump Knows About It, Claims Israel’s Former Space Chief

There is an existence of a “Galactic Federation” and Israel and the United States have been dealing with aliens for years, Israel’s former space security chief made an unprecedented claim in a televised interview. According to ANI, Haim Eshed, who spoke extensively about the extraterrestrial life, said that “an agreement” between the US government and the aliens have been made because they wish to research and understand the “fabric of the universe”. The 87-year-old even went on to emphasise that US President Donald Trump is aware of the aliens and that he was “on the verge” of informing everyone about their existence.

Eshed is a former head of Israel’s Defence Ministry’s space directorate. In an interview with Israel's Yediot Aharonot newspaper, he gave descriptions about exactly what sort of agreements have been made between the aliens and the US. He even claimed that the cooperation with the “Galactic Federation” also includes a secret underground base on Mars, where there are American and alien representatives.

READ: Artist Shares Video Of 'How It Started Vs How It Is Going'; Netizens Say 'what A Progress'

While he said that Trump is aware of them, he also added that the “Galactic Federation” stopped him from informing everyone about their existence. Eshed said that they wished to prevent mass hysteria since they felt humanity needed to “evolve and reach a stage where we will..understand what space and spaceships are.'' Further, speaking on why he chose to reveal the information now, Eshed said that if he would’ve come up with what he’s saying today five years ago, he would’ve been hospitalised.

He said, “Today, they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received degrees and awards; I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing”.

READ: Monolith In India Memes Flood Twitter, Netizens Show What It Would Look Like In India

‘Trump keeping secret is unbelievable’

Meanwhile, ever since Eshed’s interview was published, several internet users flooded social media platforms with hilarious reactions. While some users shared hilarious gifs, others wrote, “If true..the aliens would slap the sh*t out of Trump just for the fun of it”. Another added, “ahahahaha like Trump could ever keep quiet about anything! That's more unbelievable than the possible contact with alien life,” wrote third. “Trump's lawyers claim Martians voted millions of times,” joked fourth.

Trumps Space Force meeting the Galactic Federation Aliens for the first time #GalacticFederation pic.twitter.com/BCx3kmFSPV — Chico State of Mind (@Frank50023320) December 8, 2020

So I have a lot of trouble believing that Trump knows about aliens and is somehow managing to keep that a secret — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 9, 2020

The idea that Trump knows and is keeping it a secret is more unbelievable than aliens. — Vote (And Wear A Damned Mask) 🇺🇸 (@CommittoVote) December 7, 2020

READ: Video Of Nigella Lawson's 'Microwave' Pronunciation Leaves Netizens In Splits; Check Out

the funniest part about the galactic federation story is Trump wanting to tell everyone and the aliens saying “no wait baby let’s keep it a secret they wouldn’t understand” 💀 — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) December 7, 2020

A Galactic Federation. Humanity is not ready. President Trump knows all about it. The claims from former Israeli space chief Haim Eshed about an alien presence are extraordinary, but is this a practical joke that's lost in translation, or is someone in the know breaking ranks? — Nick Pope (@nickpopemod) December 8, 2020

The exact moment Trump learned about the aliens: pic.twitter.com/V2dNINpFsg — Pim (@pim_diff) December 8, 2020

They really want us to believe trump knew about aliens and didn’t spill the beans? Nah #GalacticFederation pic.twitter.com/mALnsDiRKY — ℱªℰ (@sawafaerie) December 8, 2020

(With inputs from ANI)

READ: ISS Shares Images Of Full Moon As Seen From 240 Miles Above Earth, Pictures Go Viral