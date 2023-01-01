Two Brothers Indianise Rema And Selena Gomez's Track 'Calm Down' With Tabla | Watch

An Indian take on a popular Western track is a recipe for going viral on social media, at least in the case of two brothers who played ‘Calm Down’ on the tabla, a hand drum instrument. The track, which was sung by Rema and Selena Gomez, widely trended on the internet.

Now, a short reel with the song’s tabla version is garnering thousands of likes online. Shared by brothers Nihal Singh and Shobhit Banwait, the video shows the duo on a blue basketball court with a tabla setup. "My brother @shobhitbanwait flew in for an all of 6 hours, and this is how we spent our time. FEEL THE VIBE #CalmDown," read the caption of the clip.

Social media users react to the video

The video features one of them dribbling a basketball and then playing the tabla as the song goes on, without missing a beat. Uploaded on December 23, the reel has garnered over 80,000 likes and multiple comments. Reacting to it, one user on Instagram wrote, “That’s why we INDIANS can blend in any culture.”

“I just loved guys, Indian Classical music is beatable with any of World's music, Rocking performance,” another user added. A third user said, “So much fun to watch you guys enjoying it so much.” Another user urged the duo to come up with more such fusions. “Wow what A fusion Nice combination... Keep Posting,” the Instagram user said.

Selena Gomez and Rema collaborated on the remix of the song in September. The music video displayed the duo trading lyrics while dancing inside a colorful house. The original track was released by Rema in February as part of his debut solo album 'Rave & Roses'.