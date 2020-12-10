UAE Building Enters Guinness World Record After Being Demolished In 10 Seconds | Watch

In one of the weirdest records, a United Arab Emirates (UAE) building entered the Guinness Book for becoming the tallest structure to be demolished using explosives. The controlled demolition took place in Abu Dhabi, where MODON Properties brought down the 165 metre-tall building using explosives. The demolition took place on November 27 and has entered the Guinness World Records as the tallest building to be demolished using explosives.

Read: 'I Feel Freedom': US Woman Breaks Guinness World Record For Largest Afro; Watch Video

In the video shared by the Guinness World Records account, the building can be seen getting demolished with explosives and within seconds everything falls down creating a massive cloud of dust. According to Guinness World Records, the building was demolished using 915 kg of explosives, which were set across the tower in the form of 3,000 delay detonators. The demolition was completed in just 10 seconds.

Read: New Jersey Man Creates World Record For Farthest Distance Walking On Lego Barefoot | WATCH

According to GWR, Controlled Demolition Inc. of Phoenix, Maryland, USA, held the previous record. The company demolished a 133 metre-tall building in Detroit, Michigan in 1998 using explosives. It was a 25-storey Hudson Building and had a capacity of 62,297 cubic metre or 2.2 million cubic feet.

Read: Kashmir To Kanyakumari In 8 Days, 17-year-old Pedals 3,600 Km To Make World Record

Netizens not happy

However, not everyone was pleased with the record as one individual angrily wrote, "What a joke.....Are you serious??? Guinness World Records??? With all the dust/concrete debris flying in all directions??? World Records My Foot!!!!!"

Another user wrote, "let's build the tallest building ever! okay now let's blow it up! OMG we're so cool and first world, etc". Some people also poked fun at the record as one user commented, "I thought Tony Stark did that years ago while fighting The Hulk."

Read: Video: Egyptian Scuba Diver Stays Underwater For Six Days, Sets New World Record



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.