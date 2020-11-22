Kashmir To Kanyakumari In 8 Days, 17-year-old Pedals 3,600 Km To Make World Record

A 17-year-old boy from Nashik, Maharashtra has broken the record of the fastest bicycle journey across India after he pedalled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, which is approximately 3,600 kilometres. Om Mahajan broke the record of Indian Army's Lt Col Bharat Pannu as he reached Kanyakumari in eight days, seven hours and 38 minutes. Mahajan became the fastest cyclist to reach from Srinagar to Kanyakumari.

Mahajan breaks his uncle's record

Mahajan's uncle Mahendra holds the existing Guinness World Records for the fastest bicycle ride from Srinagar to Kanyakumari. But the record was broken by Lt Col Bharat Pannu after he completed the journey in eight days and nine hours. However, young Mahajan broke Pannu's record before it could be entered in the Guinness Book.

"I was always into cycling, but it was more about sprinting. I began to dream of endurance cycling and taking part in the Race Across America (RAAM) after the lockdown began. About six months ago, I began training for the qualifier ride for RAAM which was to happen in November," Mahajan was quoted as saying by PTI.

The pandemic, however, delayed his departure to the United States, where he has also taken admission in a sports management course.

Mahajan started his journey last week on a chilly winter night from Srinagar and passed through several states to reach his final destination, which is a tropical temperature place. Mahajan also had to cycle through rain somewhere in Madhya Pradesh and got only a few hours of sleep during his entire course of the challenge.

(Image Credit: PTI)