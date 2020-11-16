Video: Egyptian Scuba Diver Stays Underwater For Six Days, Sets New World Record

A scuba diver in Egypt has set a new world record by staying underwater for six days and a short clip of his attempt has now gone viral on social media. According to a Facebook post, Saddam Al-Kilany submerged himself in the Red Sea off the coast of Dahab on November 5 and he stayed under there for 145 hours and 30 minutes. The 29-year-old surpassed his own 2017 personal best of 121 hours as well as a current world record of 142 hours and 74 minutes, which was set by Cem Karabay in Cyprus in 2016.

READ: 'Proud': ITBP Shares New Video Of 5-year-old Ladakh Boy Saluting Jawans In Uniform | WATCH

Although 145 hours is much more than the current record, Saddam’s attempt is yet to be formally confirmed by the Guinness World Record. The 29-year-old had originally planned on staying underwater for 150 hours, however, he was withdrawn four-and-a-half hours early due to health concerns. Saddam had no team, no customized equipment and no financial sponsorship, but under the supervision of his technical manager Samir Darwish and the support of Dr Adel Taher, Saddam made some confined water tests in a swimming pool.

The Facebook post read, “After having reached 18 hours in a confined environment he made his first open water test which to his and the doctor’s amazement, resulted in a thirty-hour dive. Still lacking a big enough team and financial support Saddam’s chances of breaking any records seemed far off. However, this did not deter him from pursuing his dream”.

READ: Video: Stray Cat Introduces Kittens To Woman Who Helped Her, Netizens Call It 'beautiful'

Netizens congratulate Saddam

Before breaking the record, the 29-year-old had gone on two dives, one reaching 53 hours and another at 76 hours. During the second dive, he even faced some technical problems which had a lot to do with his dive suit. The main challenges when diving, however, was the long periods of time.

Saddam said that keeping the cold at bay as well as the effect that the lack of gravity has on one’s body was the most challenging for him. However, despite the issues, he did pretty much everything which he normally does, but underwater. When asked about sleeping and breathing, he said that when sleeping he uses full-face mask which makes it easier.

READ: Video: ‘Heroes’ Rescue Scared Dog Clinging To Building In Floodwaters, Netizens All Hearts

Since shared on Facebook, Saddam has been lauded. While some users called him “hero,” others said congratulated him. One user wrote, "We proud of you!” Another added, “Amazing! Go Saddam!” "The whole team is amazing but Saddam is a hero,” added third.

READ: Doctor Dresses Up As Batman To Fulfil Cancer Patient's Dream; Watch Viral Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.