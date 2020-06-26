UK: Brand New Lamborghini Wrecked In Crash, See 'heartbreaking' Photos

A brand new Lamborghini, worth nearly two lakh pounds was wrecked in a crash just 20 minutes after its purchase, international media reported. The incident took placed in West Yorkshire, the UK at 1 pm (local time) June 25. Later. The WYP Roads Policing Unit took to Twitter to share what they called heartbreaking photographs of the smashed car.

The photographs shared by the police show charcoal grey luxury car destroyed after the crash. The photos, highlighting the intensity of the crash showed the back of the car crumpled by the collision. As per the police, the sports car suffered a mechanical failure and broke down in the middle of the road. Following which, it was hit an "innocent" motorist coming from behind. As per reports, the driver of the Lamborghini suffered head injuries in a crash and which are reported be non-serious.

M1 Ossett today - It’s only a car ! But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried pic.twitter.com/S1f9YEQGcD — WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) June 24, 2020

The post also elicited multiple responses from the netizens with many questioning if the driver of the van, who hit the Lamborghini, was really innocent.

"them hit from behind by an innocent motorist "



No need for any trial then. — Bob parker (@Bobpark19443563) June 24, 2020

Glad it’s been written off. Another unnecessarily fast car taken off our roads. — Toby Edwards (@IsSaddleThereIs) June 24, 2020

Assuming that there was traffic at motorway speed either side, and the Lamborghinis transmission seized immediately locking all four wheels (as 4x4) then quite frankly the car behind had no chance even with 2 chevrons following distance. — Will Kauffman (@Willkauffman) June 24, 2020

Unless the innocent motorist stopped and was shunted into the Lamborghini by a guilty motorist, he wasn't innocent. — Andy3460 (@AndyCDrums) June 24, 2020

Bengaluru man bangs car

Earlier this year, Sunny Sabharwal, a 28-year-old businessman from Bengaluru reportedly drove his brand-new luxurious car Lamborghini Gallardo into the traffic Police kiosk at CTO Circle, across Cubbon Park Metro Station, Bengaluru, Sunday and returned to take pictures after abandoning it unclaimed on the streets.

In a shocking incident, Sunny who resides at RT Nagar was out on a drive to the central business district (CBD) when he rammed his luxury car into the traffic police booth midway MG Road and Raj Bhavan around 5 pm. According to the reports, the car shattered exposing its internal structure from the bonnet that was completely destroyed, creating a wide 2x3 feet gaping hole in the kiosk.

The motorists and the onlookers reportedly rushed on the spot however, no one was injured and no constables were present at the booth at the time of the crash. In an interesting twist to the accident, the owner of the car fled the scene abandoning his luxury car on the road and disappeared in the crowd, confirmed the reports.

