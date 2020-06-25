Dubai Man Delivers Mangoes In Lamborghini, Gives Joy Ride To Customers

With summer at its peak currently, people are looking forward to trying some cooling-off treats and what better than delicious sub-continent mangoes. However, in a strange incident, a supermarket in Dubai is delivering mangoes in the luxury car, Lamborghini. The super market posted a picture on its Facebook page on June 23, where a green colour Lamborghini car is delivering the popular fruit to customers and also giving them a short joy ride. The Lamborghini supposedly belongs to the owner of the supermarket in Dubai.

Read: 5-year-old Caught Driving Parents' Car To California To 'buy' A Lamborghini

"Delivering 5KG Gift Boxes, Chaunsa, Anwar Ratol, Dasehri, Sindhri in a Lamborghini. Message to Book your 'Mango in a Lambo' Delivery," the supermarket captioned the Facebook post. The delivery of goods is taking place keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak in most parts of the world. However, the owner of the supermarket Mohammad Jehanzeb while talking to the press stated a different reason saying that a king should always travel like a king.

Customers impressed

Read: Australia: Lamborghini Driver Gets Arrested For Violating Speed Limit, Blames Coronavirus

The post is garnering a lot of attention on social media with users appreciating the special joy ride that the owner is offering to its customers. One of the customers who bought the mangoes commented on the post saying, "Our kids just had the most wonderful ride in this Lamborghini! With delicious mangoes delivered at the doorstep. Highly recommend for everyone." Another user wrote, 'Ordered mine on 22-06-2020, received in the mighty Lamborghini with a smile on Mr. Jehanzaib’s face, what a nice person he is. The mangoes took me back to my childhood memories, they were delicious and exactly what I expected."

Read: Delhi: Bullock Cart Pulls Luxury Audi As People Protest Against Rising Fuel Prices

Read: Adebayor's Team Shows Off Luxury Car Collection To 'motivate' Fans, Faces Backlash

