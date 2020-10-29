'World's Worst Airbnb' Made By Pranksters Gets Bookings; Earnings Will Leave You Stunned

A group of pranksters from the United Kingdom, who have a YouTube channel, set up a fake Airbnb and actually got queries from people who wanted to book a stay. The YouTube channel Passion Squad, which is run by three British men named Rhys Simmons, Jamie Kamaz, and Hitchin, uploaded a video of the prank that they played by creating a fake Airbnb stay.

'World's worst Airbnb'

According to their YouTube channel, they got the inspiration while browsing the internet as they came across the Null Stern Hotel, which is located in Switzerland and is known for its outdoor aesthetic with an awesome view upfront. The three men collected free furniture from the Facebook market place and then reassembled all of it in the middle of an empty north London field underneath a tree to create the "world's worst Airbnb".

In the video shared by Passion Squad, Rhys Simmons can be heard saying that when he and his friend Jamie looked for Airbnb rooms online they struggled to find one with the right price so they decided to make one for themselves. "We weren't just going to rent out a room in out place, we wanted to make the cheapest, most unique Airbnb experience you could ever endure," Rhys says in the video.

The video shows the group's hilarious journey from collecting the free items, to somehow transporting it to the field and then reassembling it to click pictures so they could upload it on their Airbnb page. After all the hard work, the men head back home to check if they have received any enquiries and to their surprise, the page had got several booking requests, including some really weird ones asking a stay for a group of 60 people.

