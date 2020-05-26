UK Mom Buys Vending Machine, Asks Kids To Earn Money From Chores And Buy Snacks

In what can be called a masterplan, a mum of four from the UK installed a vending machine in the house for the kids to purchase munchies with what they earn doing chores in order to teach them the value for money. A nurse from Northumberland, Sarah, purchased a second-hand vending machine for £100 and filled it with chocolates, sweets, and crisps and posted the image on Instagram that intrigued the social media users.

“Let's see if they can sneak sweets and treats now! So sick of the arguments about unhealthy snacks (esp. with lockdown) so I have bought a vending machine! If they want sweets, they can do things (chores, school work, etc) to earn money for them. The kids are very excited about this, but not as excited as me,” Sarah wrote in the caption on Instagram. Further, she said that if the kids were really hungry, rather than just looking for some sugar, they could have a healthy snack from the vending machine for free. A mother of two daughters, aged eight and nine, and two sons, aged five and two, Sarah is giving the mothers on the social media goals as she ventured out on her journey of teaching the kids an important lesson about expenses in life.

Users excited about the purchase

“Ha brilliant! More exciting from a vending machine,” wrote a user. “I’m just thinking of when they get back to school them telling their friends they’ve got a vending machine at home! "wrote the second making a laughing emoji. “Omg this is brilliant! I need to do this!” wrote the third excitedly. “Wow! Was it reasonable in price?” asked one user, to which Sarah replied that he got the machine at B&M second hand for £100.

