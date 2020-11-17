'Miracle': Teen Born With Male Genitalia Pregnant After Discovering Ovaries 'by Chance'

A transgender teenager in Boston, who was born with male genitals, has become pregnant after discovering that she also has functional female reproductive organs. The 18-year-old Mikey Chanel identifies as a woman despite being raised as a boy by her family. According to DailyMail, while Mikey was still in her mother’s womb, tests had determined that she was going to be born a girl, however, the doctors and her parents were shocked when the teen was born with male genitalia.

While speaking to media outlet, the 18-year-old said that she always felt like she was different from the boys she grew up with. She added that it was obvious to everyone right from the start as at age five she had been playing with her aunt’s purses and putting on her mother’s lipstick. At the age 13, Mickey finally came out as gay and later wondered if she might be transgender.

She said that she never felt like a boy and was quite effeminate. She added that she never really went through a whole “boy puberty thing” and only had a tiny bit of facial hair. Mikey revealed that she had a feminine body and even got bullied in school.

As per reports, it was last year that Mikey was undergoing routine tests at the doctors when it was revealed that she had internal female reproductive organs. She told the media outlet that she had been having a weird feeling after urinating and after sex, and that is why she decided to visit the doctors. She said that they performed an ultrasound of her urinary tract and told her that she had a cervix, ovaries, uterus, fallopian tubes and that she could get pregnant if she wanted to.

Mikey diagnosed with PMDS

The 18-year-old was diagnosed with Persistent Müllerian duct syndrome (PMDS), which is a rare condition where a person has external male genitalia, but female reproductive organs internally. She said that at first she thought it was a joke, but the doctors then showed her her uterus on the screen.

According to the health experts, although people who are diagnosed with PDMS typically do not have a vaginal opening, they, however, can still experience menstruation via blood in the urine or semen. The doctors have suggested Mikey to undergo hysterectomy, however, she said that she couldn’t turn down the chance of conceiving her own child before undergoing the procedure. Mikey is now four months pregnant and she said that she cannot wait to be a parent. She also revealed that after being prescribed oestrogen to help with her pregnancy, she feels more like a woman and hopes to continue her transition further after her baby is born.

