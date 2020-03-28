Suresh Oberoi Appeals For Social Distancing & Self-isolation, Son Vivek Shares Video;Watch

In a video shared by Saathiya actor Vivek Oberoi, his father veteran Bollywood actor Suresh Oberoi has strongly urged the citizens of India to follow the directives given by the government and stay indoors and practice social distancing. The 73-year-old actor also lists the number of people who have been actively helping everyone by putting themselves at risk.

He says, "This is a fight and we will only be able to win this if we support each other and the government." while Vivek has reinforced the same idea through his caption which says, "It’s not just the responsibility of the govt but a shared responsibility of each one of us!".

Have a look at Suresh Oberoi's appeal:

A humble appeal from my dad @sureshoberoi to each one of us & to each & every #CoronaWarrior.



It’s not just the responsibility of the Govt but a shared responsibility of each one of us! #StayHomeIndia #StayHomeStaySafe #CoronaChainScare #SocialDistanacing #CoronaVirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/mqAc20BQAm — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) March 28, 2020

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, has 826 cases have been reported of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 180. Nineteen deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 20 states and Union territories.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation.

