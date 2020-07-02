Ukulele Playing Batman Battles Spider-Man With Fire-breathing Bagpipes; Watch Video

The debate over the best superhero is never-ending and now a video showcasing a ‘theme song battle’ between Batman and Spider-man has created a buzz among netizens. The video originally posted back in 2017 has resurfaced and has now gone viral. ‘The Unipiper’, who shared the video on Facebook, is known for dressing up in different costumes and playing fire-breathing bagpipes. This time, he chose to dress up as Spider-man and shared the clip with a caption that read, “Batman never wins”.

In the 35-second-clip, one can see a person dressed up as Batman and playing the theme song of the superhero animated series on his ukulele. Within seconds, one can then see his performance getting interrupted by ‘Spider-man’, who enters the frame while playing his bagpipes while riding a cycle. In the end, after spraying Batman with ‘web’ and exiting the screen, the DC superhero can also be heard shouting ‘Come on’.

Netizens root for ‘spidee’

Since shared, the video has been viewed millions of times. With several comments and thousands of likes, internet users couldn’t stop laughing and commenting on how much they enjoyed the battle. One internet user said, “This is the content I’m here for”. Another user wrote, “Never fails to make me laugh!!” “The spray at the end wins the internet!” added another.

