UK: Woman in tears after she finds 'time capsule' which she hid in 1987

In an emotional and nostalgic event, a British woman was reduced to tears after she found the message she wrote as a toddler. The 36-year-old Kimberley Colbeck was stunned after her notes from 1987 were discovered during the renovation of her old house. Kimberley and her family reportedly vacated the house in 2003.

Image credits: Darren Moon

Speaking to international media reporters, Kimberley revealed that she was only three years old when she along with her elder brothers, Andrew ,12, and Christopher, eight, hid those messages with one of them preserved as a time capsule in a glass bottle . Speaking to a British media outlet, she accepted that she “cried” when she saw the notes first. She also revealed that Andrew had passed away in 2018 and that seeing his handwriting made her happy.

Perfectly preserved

According to reports, builders found the time capsule perfectly preserved when they were renovating her old terrace home in Leeds. The messages whose pictures are now being circulated on social media show the notes signed and dated by the three siblings. Kimberely reportedly added that she wished to show it to her father who was currently suffering dementia. According to reports, she is all set to travel to meet with Darren moon, the joiner who made the discovery, to collect notes.

Image credits: Darren Moon

