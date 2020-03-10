The Debate
'Unbeatable': Amul Celebrates Holi With Colourful Advertisement

What’s Viral

India's dairy giant Amul, known for dropping creative cartoons on every occasion has shared a colourful ad on its official Twitter handle to celebrate Holi.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amul

India's dairy giant Amul, known for dropping creative cartoons on every occasion has shared a colourful advertisement on its official Twitter handle to celebrate the festival of spring. Amul on the eve of Holi shared a cartoon showing the famous brand mascot enjoying the festival of colours. Amul posted the advertisement on Twitter with a tagline, "Holi masti, wholly maska...khilao, peela lao." 

Amul's Holi advertisement 

As the post surfaced on social media, people started responding to it immediately with messages varying from coronavirus precautions to warning of staying away from chemical colours. One user commented, "Stay away from chemical colours and intoxicants this Holi." Here are some of the comments that appeared on the Amul's recent post on Holi celebration.

Read: Ahead Of 'Namaste Trump', Amul Welcomes US President Donald Trump With A Quirky Doodle

Read:  'Better Saaf Than Sorry' Amul Tweets Precautions Against Coronavirus Amid Global Scare

Read: Sona Mohapatra Calls Out Amul Advertisement, Says It Is Made In A Bad Taste. Read More

People celebrate the ancient Hindu festival by indulging in playful colour fights by throwing gulal at each other. Holi celebrations start a night before the Holi with Holika Dahan, where people gather to perform religious rituals in front of a bonfire and pray that their internal evils are destroyed.  

Read: Latest Amul Topical Trickier Than Most; Captures India's Wuhan Evacuation Amid Coronavirus

Amul in past have posted advertisements on occasions like Aam Aadmi Party's election victory in Delhi, US President Donald Trump's India visit, India's evacuation of students from coronavirus-hit Wuhan and recent Delhi violence among others. Amul recently posted a precautionary advertisement to warn people over coronavirus outbreak where it urged them to stay clean with a message that read, "Better saaf than sorry!".

 

 

