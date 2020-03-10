'Unbeatable': Amul Celebrates Holi With Colourful Advertisement

India's dairy giant Amul, known for dropping creative cartoons on every occasion has shared a colourful advertisement on its official Twitter handle to celebrate the festival of spring. Amul on the eve of Holi shared a cartoon showing the famous brand mascot enjoying the festival of colours. Amul posted the advertisement on Twitter with a tagline, "Holi masti, wholly maska...khilao, peela lao."

Amul's Holi advertisement

As the post surfaced on social media, people started responding to it immediately with messages varying from coronavirus precautions to warning of staying away from chemical colours. One user commented, "Stay away from chemical colours and intoxicants this Holi." Here are some of the comments that appeared on the Amul's recent post on Holi celebration.

I dont think water and colour celebrations should take place publically cuz of corona — A Man Is No One (@At_Sanath) March 9, 2020

Is there a mask pun hidden there ? — Manu (@manu_varma) March 10, 2020

Unbeatable 💞 — Shubham Jindal (@SJ_0016) March 9, 2020

People celebrate the ancient Hindu festival by indulging in playful colour fights by throwing gulal at each other. Holi celebrations start a night before the Holi with Holika Dahan, where people gather to perform religious rituals in front of a bonfire and pray that their internal evils are destroyed.

Amul in past have posted advertisements on occasions like Aam Aadmi Party's election victory in Delhi, US President Donald Trump's India visit, India's evacuation of students from coronavirus-hit Wuhan and recent Delhi violence among others. Amul recently posted a precautionary advertisement to warn people over coronavirus outbreak where it urged them to stay clean with a message that read, "Better saaf than sorry!".

