Ahead Of 'Namaste Trump', Amul Welcomes US President Donald Trump With A Quirky Doodle

Hours before President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India, dairy giant Amul on Sunday presented an Indian traditional welcome with a quirky doodle.

Taking to the microblogging site, Amul shared a doodle of the company's advertising mascot Amul girl dressed in a traditional attire along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is shown offering a buttered toast to US President Donald Trump with the background of Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hoarding says 'Namaske, President Trump', a clever wordplay.

Here is the post shared by Amul:

US President's India visit

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a little less than a 36-hour-long trip. From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

In Ahmedabad, Trump will address the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly built Motera cricket stadium. After the event, the US President and the First Lady will visit Agra, where they will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before the sunset.

Later, Trump will depart for the national capital. On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they will go to Rajghat to pay homage to the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi.

It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for Trump following the talks.

In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives. In the evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by Kovind and President Trump will depart from India later that evening.

