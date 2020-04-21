'Unscramble Sets Of Letters To Form Names Of Countries' Quiz Solution

These days, people have been sharing numerous puzzles and quizzes on social media. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, people have been finding ways to spend their time and one such way is by solving various quizzes and puzzles. These puzzles are challenging and often people fail to answer them correctly. One such puzzle that has been trending on the internet is 'Unscramble the sets of letters to form names of countries' quiz. This puzzle is been shared on various WhatsApp groups.

In this puzzle, there are some names of various countries that are jumbled. You have to guess the name of the countries by unscrambling the words. There is also an example given below. Some of the scambled names are easy but the game gets tougher as you progress. There are a total of twenty names of various countries that are scrambled. Take a look at the question and the answer to 'Unscramble the sets of letters to form names of countries' quiz.

ALSO READ | 'Four Friends A B C D Need To Cross Bridge' Whatsapp Puzzle & Answer With Solution Inside

Unscramble the sets of letters to form names of countries quiz

Unscramble the sets of letters to form names of countries. One set, One country. Example: LIT A HAND = THAILAND.

MEG RYAN I SAID NONE OKRA T HOUSE PARIS GONE LANTERN SHED SATAN BOW ANAL RISK MR NAKED TAPA SKIN MEAT RIOTS DR NELIA VS DE LIMA SUCH A FAIR OT HANDLE BAGS RENT AGAIN ACID MO BA OUR HANDS LIT THE INCENSE BY ALI IN A GLOOM

ALSO READ | '1 To 9 All Digits To Be Used' Whatsapp Puzzle With Answer And Solution Inside

Unscramble the sets of letters answers

If you have solved the above scramble letters, you must see the answers below to confirm the correct name of the specific countries. If you have still not got some of the names of the countries correct, see the answers below.

GERMANY INDONESIA SOUTH KOREA SINGAPORE NETHERLANDS BOTSWANA SRI LANKA DEN MARK PAKISTAN EAST TIMOR IRELAND MALDIVES SOUTH AFRICA BANGLADESH ARGENTINA CAMBODIA HONDURAS LIECHTENSTEIN LIBYA MONGOLIA

ALSO READ | Lady Buys Goods Worth 200 WhatsApp Puzzle Answer; Check Full Details

ALSO READ | 'Guess Shampoo Names' Puzzle | Here Is Answer To WhatsApp Puzzle

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.