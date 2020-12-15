Viral Videos Of 2020: From Flammable Tap To 'hero' Dog Rescuing Owner, Watch Amusing Clips

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted millions of lives and is by far the worst disaster the world has seen in over a century, forced more than half the globe's population into isolation earlier this year. While many donned their work-from-home outfits, others had nothing but to scroll through the internet in order to pass the time. Many rose to fame as videos went viral almost every day as some won netizens with heartwarming videos, while others amused them with unique and weird content. Let's take a look at some of the viral videos from 2020 that not only amused the internet but also won the hearts of many.

Pet dog teaches a disabled baby how to crawl

A video that showed a pet dog teaching a baby how to crawl created a stir on the internet last month, leaving many in awe. Shared by a user named ‘Simon BRFC Hopkins’, the nearly 1-minute clip features a pet doggo crawling on the floor so as to teach his teeny human companion to do the same “This dog realised he can't walk so decided to teach him how to crawl instead, “ read the caption alongside the video.

This dog realised he can't walk so decided to teach him how to crawl instead ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W7T3U5EsBB — Daily feel good & funny tweets (@HopkinsBRFC) November 10, 2020

Doctor dresses up as Batman to surprise cancer patient

Going a step beyond the professional relationship, a doctor dressed up as Batman to fulfil the wish of a child who was suffering from cancer. A video which features the doctor donning the all-black costume was shared on Twitter and shows the “superhero” hugging the child. According to the viral post, meeting Batman was the kid’s dream and in order to fulfil the child’s wish, the doctor dressed up as his favourite superhero the following day.

Doctor asks boy with cancer what his dream is. The boy says it is to meet Batman. The doctor dresses up as the super hero and makes the boy's dream come true. That is loving the profession pic.twitter.com/zNelrdmRwH — Medical Videos (@TheMedicaIVideo) May 24, 2020

Dog jumps in the water to save owner from shark attack

A video of a brave dog went viral last month, with the pooch earning praises online after it jumped into waters to ‘save’ its owners from a shark attack. The video shows the canine, a guard dog called Tilly, splashing water on the beach as soon as it identifies a shark swimming close to a luxury island resort in North Queensland, Australia. The brave dog dives in as the shark draws close in the water and frightens the sea creature away.

McDonald's workers help handicapped man by feeding him

As Mother Teressa once popularly said, "Charity and love are the same -- with charity you give love, so don't just give money but reach out your hand instead", a recent viral video of McDonald' employees helping a handicapped customer with his meal prove it in reality. Earlier last month, a video of two McDonald's employees serving and feeding a handicapped man won Twitterati's hearts. The sweet gesture of the employees was quick to catch everyone's attention on the internet and filled netizens' hearts with joy.

Flammable tap water in China amuses internet

On November 25, a resident in China’s Siyingtun Village was left aghast after the running water from the faucet above her sink caught blazes when she attempted to set it on fire. Wen from Dawa District, Panjin City, northeastern China's Liaoning Province wasn’t a lone resident with suspected gas inflow in her water supply. Several residents in a mass experiment witnessed the tap water go up in flames as they sparked lighter in the vicinity. China’s state-run press, People’s Daily shared the mind-boggling video on its official Twitter handle that demonstrated the flammable tap water across an entire village.

Videos of flammable tap water in Panjin, NE China's Liaoning have gone viral. The odd scene is caused by natural gas infiltration due to temporary underground water supply system error, which is now shut down. Normal supply has resumed. Further probe will be conducted: local govt pic.twitter.com/a5EOA5SATU — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) November 24, 2020

