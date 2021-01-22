Fake Notes Racket Busted By Special Cell Of Delhi Police, One Arrested

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested one Sheikh Shehzad for his alleged involvement in running counterfeit currency racket. DCP Special Cell, Sanjeev Yadav said that fake Indian notes around of Rs. Four lakh were seized from their possession.

As per police, they got a tip-off that Sheikh, a resident of Bihar would come to meet one of his associates near Anand Vihar Railway Station to deliver a consignment of fake notes.

READ | Delhi Police Eyes Reforms In System, ACP Rajender Singh Suggests New Policies

Shehzad found in the possession of counterfeit currency

Immediately a team was formed and a raid was conducted following which Sheikh was held. He was found in the possession of counterfeit currency. Sources said that two persons Raja, Chandan and Rehman were about to get the consignment. Sheikh got this fake notes from one Habibur.

The sources said that Habibur is pumping fake Indian notes through Sheikh. They supply fake notes in entire NCR. Most they deal into fake notes in the denomination of Rs 2000.

READ | Amit Shah Hails Efforts Of Delhi Police During COVID-19 Lockdown, Farmers' Protest

This is the first case of fake notes racket in 2021

This is the first case of this year in which a gang of fake notes has been busted by Delhi Police. The special cell has lodged a fresh FIR in this connection under relevant sections of the IPC. As per sources his aides are hiding in Ghaziabad and in nearby areas. The special cell has got info about their hideout and expecting more arrests.

As of now, the cell has found that the operating area of the accused was National Capital Region. The cell is seeking custodial remand of Sheikh to record his statement and unearth the entire conspiracy.

READ | Farmers To Discuss Republic Day Tractor Rally With Delhi Police; Kakkaji-Chaduni Patch Up

READ | Completely Prepared For Republic Day, Urge Invitees To Follow COVID Advisory: Delhi Police