Finnish Artist Creates Detailed Origami Samurai, Netizens Call It ‘straight Up Beautiful’

A Finnish origami artist Juho Könkkölä recently revealed his newest piece of a samurai made from a single piece of paper. While taking to social media, Juho said that it took him over 50 hours to make the sculpture, which started off as a 95cm x 95cm sheet of Wenzhou paper. The Finnish artist said that he spent nearly three months to plan the intricate paper samurai by laying out detailed creases and folds.

In the pictures posted on Instagram, the warrior can be seen brandishing a sword in hand. Juho was even able to depict the essence of the traditional armour including the pointed helmet and the scaly thigh armour. He worked carefully in shaping the body with clips, water, a brush and a hairdryer. He was able to make the small statue without piercing the paper of using glue.

In the caption, Juho wrote, “My first work of 2021, probably one of the most detailed designs from me so far. It took a long 3-month process to design and fold the character, I decided to put some of the other projects on hold to finish it. There were a lot of challenges to make it work, but I am satisfied with the results”.

While taking to YouTube, the artist also shared a video showing the various steps it took in completing the “phenomenal” project. “50-hour process of folding an origami samurai from a single square sheet of paper. No cutting or ripping used in the process,” Juho wrote in the caption.

Netizens call it ‘straight-up beautiful’

Since being shared, Juho’s work has left netizens amazed. With thousands of likes and comments, while one user wrote, “Im in love with this design,” another added, “Best origami for 2021”. “This is incredible! I admire your skill and patience,” added third. “Phenomenal,” wrote fourth. One user also said, “You're an artist with an incredibly rare gift. This is straight up beautiful”.

