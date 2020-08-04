UPSC Result For Civil Services Exam 2019 Out Now; Pradeep Singh Ranks First

The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has declared the UPSC 2019 result for the Civil Service Examinations. The national rank one has been achieved by Pradeep Singh. Jatin Kishore has ranked the overall second place followed by Pratibha Varma who has achieved the all India third rank. Out of all the women candidates, Pratibha Varma has achieved the first rank.

Also Read | UPSC Result 2020: Check Results Of Asst Legal Adviser, Company Prosecutor And More

UPSC result for 2019 out now

For the 2019 UPSC examinations, over 829 candidates passed, who will now serve at various positions in the Indian bureaucracy. The results are now live on the official website of UPSC. A quick link to access the UPSC 2019 result is here-https://www.upsc.gov.in/.

Also Read | UPSC Exam 2020: ISS Exam Syllabus, Exam Date And Latest Updates

UPSC result details

In the 2019 edition of UPSC Civil Services Exams, 829 candidates have been selected after appearing for the national level preliminary, mains and interview rounds. The candidates will be appointed into the following departments under the Indian administration:

Indian Administrative Service Indian Foreign Service Indian Police Service Central Services in Group A and Group B

Also Read | UPSC Exam 2020: Exam Centre Change Allowed For Civil Services And IFS (prelims & Mains)

UPSC has selected the final list of candidates from Civil Services Exams 2020 after a preliminary exam in September 2019 followed by mains and interview for personality tests between February-August 2020. Despite the coronavirus situation causing a nationwide lockdown, the UPSC 2019 result for examinations were announced today that is on August 4, 2020.

Here is a full breakdown of rank holders as per reservation categories-

General Category: 304

EWS Category: 78

OBC Category: 251

SC Category: 129

ST Category: 67

UPSC 2019 result included EWS quota holders

Out of all the selected candidates, 78 candidates are selected on the EWS quota which was implemented for the first time in the year 2019. There are 11 candidates whose results are not revealed yet.

The Union Public Service Commission holds the annual exams to shortlist the ideal candidates for the above-mentioned categories. Lakhs of aspirants fill the forms out of which many appear for the examinations. However, only a few hundred make the cut to the final list. Due to the pandemic situation, the examinations for Civil Services 2020 has been pushed from May 31 to October 4, 2020. Lakhs of aspirants are now waiting to appear for the exams.

Also Read | UPSC 2020: Engineering, Geologist Services (Mains) Become First UPSC Exam To Be Postponed