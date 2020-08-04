UPSC Result 2019: PM Modi Congratulates 'bright Youngsters', Extends Best Wishes

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated successful candidates of Union Public Service Commission civil services examinations. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) website recently uploaded the results for the UPSC 2019 exam.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi conveyed good wishes for the new and exciting phase of their lives.

Congratulations to all the bright youngsters who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2019! An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you. My best wishes! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2020

For those youngsters who did not get the desired result in the Civil Services Examination, 2019, I would like to tell them- life is full of several opportunities. Each and every one of you is hardworking and diligent. Best wishes for all your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2020

The list was released on the basis of a written examination and personality test, held by the Union Public Service Commission in September 2019.

Pradeep Singh tops UPSC 2019 results

UPSC board has announced the results for the Civil Services exam of 2019 today. The results can be checked from their official website at upsc.gov.in. The results that are uploaded on the UPSC website is considered as the provisional appointment list of UPSC 2019 candidates.

The commission conducts the national exam yearly for selecting candidates into the prestigious government services including the Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Other Central Services. The UPSC board conducts the Civil Services exam, which is known to be one of the toughest exams in the country. It is carried out in 2 stages - Preliminary exam and then the mains exams. The merit list that has been uploaded on the website currently was assessed on the basis of the written exam as well as the personality tests of the candidates.

