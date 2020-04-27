Cat Rabbit Dog Weight Puzzle | Here's A Detailed Explanation And The Correct Answer

Cat Rabbit Dog Weight puzzle is one of the picture puzzles that are going viral on social media during the current lockdown time. In this puzzle, there are pictures of Cat, Rabbit and Dog. One has to guess the Cat Rabbit Dog Weight by solving the equation from the given data in the picture. A lot of people are finding it difficult to solve the Cat Rabbit Dog Weight puzzle while many are wondering if their Cat Rabbit Dog Weight answer is right or wrong. To all those who are still wondering about Cat Rabbit Dog Weight puzzle and its correct answer. Here is everything you need to know.

Cat Rabbit Dog Weight puzzle

Here is the full Cat Rabbit Dog Weight puzzle. Try solving the Cat Rabbit Dog Weight puzzle before going down to look for an answer.

Cat Rabbit Dog Weight answer

The correct Cat Rabbit Dog Weight answer is 27 kilograms.

A detailed explanation of Cat Rabbit Dog Weight answer

In the Cat Rabbit Dog Weight puzzle, the three animals are seen in 4 images out of which values of 3 are given and one value has to be found out. Therefore from the given data,

Equation 1 = Rabbit + Cat = 10

Equation 2 = Dog + Rabbit = 20

Equation 3 = Cat + Dog = 24

Equation 4 = Cat + Dog + Rabbit = ?

So from the given data the value of Cat + Dog + Rabbit needs to find out. To find Cat Rabbit Dog Weight answer, we need to add equation 1, equation 2 and equation 3.

So, 2 Rabbit + 2 Cat + 2 Dogs = 54

Therefore to find Cat Rabbit Dog Weight answer,

Rabbit + Cat + Dogs = 27.