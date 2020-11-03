US Election 2020: Biden Claims Sweeping Victory As Dixville Notch Announces Results

In the first ballot results of the US Election 2020, former US Vice President and Democratic Challenger Joe Biden won in the tiny town of Dixville Notch in New Hampshire in a sweep by getting all five votes while Trump got none. The ballots in the town with 12 residents at the US-Canada border, were cast in the minutes after polls opened at midnight following its own tradition.

All eligible voters reportedly gathered in the stories “Ballot Room” at the Balsams resort in Dixville Notch to cast their secret ballots on November 3. The votes are tallied and announced hours before anywhere else in the nation on Election day. Even though it was one of the first nations known to announce its favourable candidate, the unincorporated township is not always predictive of the actual winner.

In the 2016 presidential elections, Dixville Notch had voted for Hillary Clinton, US President Donald Trump’s then-challenger. However, the Republican leader went on to win the Electoral College. Meanwhile, another town that opened its polls just after midnight, Millsfield where Trump won by 16-5 lead over Biden.

📍Millsfield, NH



The Birth Place of Midnight Voting, First in the Nation, has voted and have declared @realDonaldTrump as the winner 🇺🇸#nhpolitics #firstinthefield #LeadRight pic.twitter.com/ly5qqNP77J — Emily Hottinger (@emhottinger) November 3, 2020

Stores ‘boarding up’ on Election day eve

As voting began on the eve of US Election 2020, the luxury stores and businesses across Manhattan, United States are “boarding up” amid the fears of violence and unrest on or after November 3. As over 256 million Americans will begin voting to choose the next president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, it has also budded the concerns over unrest and protests over the results of the elections. Even Trump himself said, in a now flagged post, that Supreme Court’s decision on voting in Pennsylvania can trigger violence.

Luxury stores and small businesses across Manhattan boarding up on eve of #Election2020 amid fears of potential violence and unrest on and after #ElectionDay.

Twitter and Facebook flagged a post by US President Donald Trump in which he calls the Supreme Court’s decision on voting in Pennsylvania “very dangerous” and claims about potential violence. US Apex Court just last week had permitted to extend the deadlines for receiving mail-in ballots during November 3 in Pennsylvania and North Carolina states that can contribute to Trump’s re-election. This decision by the court let stand a ruling by Pennsylvania’s top court allowing mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received up to three days later to be counted.

