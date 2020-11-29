US Couple Cancels Grand Wedding To Feed Needy, Netizens Say 'we Need More Like You'

While COVID-19 pandemic has left many battling hunger, an American couple is now garnering praise for helping those in need. In a gesture of kindness, the Chicago based couple cancelled their lavish wedding to feed the destitute. According to a report by Chicago Sun Times, Emily Bugg, and Billy Lewis spend $5,000 which they had saved for catering, to feed nearly 200 people on the occasion of Thanksgiving.

Both, Emily and Billy, had originally planned their grand wedding to be celebrated in a vibrant warehouse, however, moved by the plight of people and the reality that the pandemic would not let it happen as planned, they decided to use the money for charity. They then teamed up with a Non-Profit Organization called Thresholds and organised the charity meal for the poor. According to the NGO, the meal box included turkey slices, mashed potatoes, green beans and cranberry sauce.

'Story of inspiration'

Later, the NGO Thresholds took to Instagram to thank the couple for their “incredible generosity”. The post has now racked up nearly 200 likes. “This is amazing. We need more of this in the world during these times,” wrote a user lauding the couple’s act. “What an amazing and thoughtful couple- definitely a story of inspiration!,” added another. Hailing them as local heroes, another Instagram user wrote, “Amazing story! Thanks for sharing Emily and Billy. This is just what the world needs!”.

This comes as coronavirus situation in America worsened. The country reported 1,539 new cases on November 29 taking the total to 13,611,896. Meanwhile, the number of deaths also surged to 272,269.

